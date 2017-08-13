Rev. Jesse Jackson discusses local, national issues at Memphis news conference

Reverend Jesse Jackson and several others held a news conference Sunday in Memphis to discuss a number of topics.

The news conference was held at Mount Pisgah CME Church located at the corner of Park Avenue and Marechalneil Street.

Jackson touched on a number of local and national issues.

Jackson was also in Memphis on Saturday serving on a panel at the National Civil Right Museum.

"The nation is embarrassed about what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia," Jackson said.

Fifty years later, and Jackson is still taking a stand in the fight for civil rights.

The past few days have been hectic in Virginia. On Friday night, white supremacists clashed with activists who oppose white supremacists while they protested the removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee.

These protests turned violent and deadly. President Trump released multiple statements, but some say he isn't condemning these acts of violence the way he should be.

"Citizens marching with the crosses, Ku Klux Klan, NeoNazis, white supremacists, the president cannot call them out,” Jackson said. “But he can call out Hillary Clinton. But he can't call out Putin from Russia. You can't call out NeoNazis who are violent who have a history and then tried to compare those who marched against them with those are with him."

Jackson said Trump's response shows the country needs better leadership. While on his tour in Memphis, he spread the word trying to wake people up to what is happening in the nation.

"What happened yesterday in Charlottesville, terrorism,” Jackson said. “We all deserve more security and from our leaders, we deserve better."

