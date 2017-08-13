Three men steal over $100,000 in jewelry from Sears in Whitehaven

Three men robbed a Sears in Whitehaven on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The Sears is located at the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police said the suspects entered the Sears, walked over to the jewelry displays, broke out the glass, and took the jewelry out of the case.

The suspects then ran out of the business.

Police said the store owner told them the suspects stole over $100,000 worth of jewelry.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark colored hat, white t-shirt, white tennis shoes, and dark pants. He is the suspect who used the hammer during the burglary.

The second suspect is a black male wearing a dark hat, white Baltimore Orioles shirt, and dark pants. He was the suspect who was grabbing the items out of the jewelry cases and placing them into a bag.

The third suspect is a black male wearing a dark colored hat, grey jack, dark shirt, and possibly blue jeans. He is the suspect with the crowbar during the incident.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.