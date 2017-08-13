Oxford PD warns public after finding card skimmers

Oxford police are sending out a warning about ATM and gas pump skimmers.

The department said they have received two reports of victims in Oxford who were scammed by a card skimmer.

Police said they believe other bank accounts may be compromised but have not had any other victims come forward.

They also urged people to check card readers before using by pulling on the card reader.

Police did not share the location where the skimmer was found.

