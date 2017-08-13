Fallen VA troopers had Mid-South ties

The Virginia State Police troopers killed while en route to monitor the Charlottesville rally had Tennessee and Mid-South ties.

Lieutenant Pilot Jay Cullen and Trooper Pilot Berke Bates were both killed when their helicopter crashed into a wooded area in Virginia.

Cullen graduated from Germantown High School and is the son of the Loudon County Commissioner in east Tennessee.

The Washington Post reports Bates played hockey at the University of Tennessee.

First responders paid tribute to the pair late Saturday night with an emotional processional along I-64.

