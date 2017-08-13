Quitman Co. sheriff’s deputy killed in accident - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Quitman Co. sheriff’s deputy killed in accident

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5 file photo) (Source: WMC Action News 5 file photo)
QUITMAN COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

Quitman County Sheriff’s Department confirms one of their sheriff’s deputies passed away Saturday night. 

A Facebook post by Batesville Police Department identified the deputy as Jimmy Clark and said he was killed in a vehicle accident while responding to a call.

Other nearby first responders, including Marks Volunteer Fire Department and Coahoma Fire Department, also posted their condolences.

We are waiting to hear more details from the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly