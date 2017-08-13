Quitman Co. sheriff’s deputy killed in accident

Quitman County Sheriff’s Department confirms one of their sheriff’s deputies passed away Saturday night.

A Facebook post by Batesville Police Department identified the deputy as Jimmy Clark and said he was killed in a vehicle accident while responding to a call.

Other nearby first responders, including Marks Volunteer Fire Department and Coahoma Fire Department, also posted their condolences.

We are waiting to hear more details from the sheriff’s department.

