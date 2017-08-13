Memphis man turns 100, credits 'good, clean, honest' life to longevity

Reverend Jesse Jackson and several others held a news conference Sunday in Memphis to discuss a number of topics.More >>
Reverend Jesse Jackson and several others held a news conference Sunday in Memphis to discuss a number of topics.More >>
Three men robbed a Sears in Whitehaven on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Three men robbed a Sears in Whitehaven on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The Memphis Redbirds are now the 2017 Pacific Coast League American Southern Division champions!More >>
The Memphis Redbirds are now the 2017 Pacific Coast League American Southern Division champions!More >>
A very special birthday celebration may be proof that no matter how old you get, laughter is always the best medicine.More >>
A very special birthday celebration may be proof that no matter how old you get, laughter is always the best medicine.More >>
Forty years after Elvis Presley's death, one of only two women who ever lived with the King at Graceland is back in town with a best-seller.More >>
Forty years after Elvis Presley's death, one of only two women who ever lived with the King at Graceland is back in town with a best-seller.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.More >>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>