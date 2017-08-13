Memphis man turns 100, credits 'good, clean, honest' life to longevity

A very special birthday celebration may be proof that no matter how old you get, laughter is always the best medicine.

Memphian John Robert Hope turned 100 years old on Sunday.

Hope is a World War II veteran and grew up in Batesville, Mississippi before moving to Memphis in 1945.

He said there is no secret to getting to 100, just living a good, clean, honest life.

"You've got a great smile,” we told him.

“Yeah I ain’t got no teeth though!” Hope laughed.

We also asked him what he thinks about the world today.

“Well I think it's, I think it’s going to hell,” he said. “Without the handbasket!”

Hope said he has no advice for millennials and no big plans for his 100th.

His biggest advice is to keep your nose clean.

From all of us here at WMC Action News 5, Happy Birthday, John!

This is John Hope and today is his 100th birthday!! He fought in World War II and still has the love of his life by his side! #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/PATYkiNdtJ — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) August 13, 2017

