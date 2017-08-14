Person shot multiple times at Dodge's in Whitehaven

Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a shooting at a Whitehaven convenience store Monday morning.

One person was shot at Dodge’s on Elvis Presley Boulevard shortly after midnight.

Investigators said the victim was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Police said the shooter was last seen driving a black four-door sedan.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

