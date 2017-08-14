Elvis Week brings traffic concerns to Whitehaven

This week marks the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, and there are many events planned at Graceland and beyond.

Organizers are expecting more people than ever, and this could have a significant impact on traffic.

Those traveling in Whitehaven this week should give themselves more time to make their commute.

Because of the large expected crowds, representatives have found new fees to help curb the possibility for crime.

Last year, protesters walked down Elvis Presley Boulevard, prompting a strong police presence.

This week's events kick off at 9 a.m. Monday.

Click here for a full list of planned Elvis Week events.

