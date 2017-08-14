Elvis Week brings traffic concerns to Whitehaven

Memphis Tiger football opened up the week at Murphy Athletic Complex with two days of practice. but loaded up the team buses on Wednesday, spending the final days of the week in Jackson, Tennessee, at the U of M Lambuth campus.More >>
Memphis Tiger football opened up the week at Murphy Athletic Complex with two days of practice. but loaded up the team buses on Wednesday, spending the final days of the week in Jackson, Tennessee, at the U of M Lambuth campus.More >>
Drivers who used South Germantown Road will need to add a bit of time to their commute.More >>
Drivers who used South Germantown Road will need to add a bit of time to their commute.More >>
This week marks the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, and there are many events planned at Graceland and beyond.More >>
This week marks the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, and there are many events planned at Graceland and beyond.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a shooting at a Whitehaven convenience store Monday morning.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a shooting at a Whitehaven convenience store Monday morning.More >>
Reverend Jesse Jackson and several others held a news conference Sunday in Memphis to discuss a number of topics.More >>
Reverend Jesse Jackson and several others held a news conference Sunday in Memphis to discuss a number of topics.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.More >>
Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.More >>
Crews in Walker County have found a car that went off a bridge on I-22 and into the Warrior River early Monday morning.More >>
Crews in Walker County have found a car that went off a bridge on I-22 and into the Warrior River early Monday morning.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Hundreds of protesters took to Richmond's streets on Sunday night chanting "take down the monument." At least one person was arrestedMore >>
Hundreds of protesters took to Richmond's streets on Sunday night chanting "take down the monument." At least one person was arrestedMore >>