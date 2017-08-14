Construction begins on S Germantown Road

Drivers who used South Germantown Road will need to add a bit of time to their commute.

The area of the road between the railroad tracks and Poplar Pike will only be open to southbound traffic as road work begins in the area.

The plan is to add a new curb and gutters to make it safer for people to walk through the area. Plus, there will be new landscaping benches, and bike racks.

There will also be two assigned crossing areas and more street parking.

Construction is expected to last until December. Traffic will then return to a two-way pattern.

If you need to travel that direction, you'll need some extra time. Otherwise, West Street provides a good alternative.

