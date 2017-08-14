Cardinals honor 1987 pennant winning team

The St. Louis Cardinals honored their 1987 National League pennant winning team on their 30th anniversary this weekend, and 20 players from that roster were able to be at Busch Stadium, including manager Whitey Herzog.

Baseball Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith threw out the first pitch to Cardinal Hall of Famer Willie Mcgee, at Saturday nights game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Cardinals went on to lose the World Series that year to the Minnesota Twins four games to three, in which the home team won every game.

