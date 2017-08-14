Study: Mississippi the worst state to have a baby

Preparation is the key to success. That's why it's never too early to start preparing for the ACT.More >>
With August being one of the most popular months for newborn arrival and Americans paying the highest birthing costs in the world, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby.More >>
Memphis Tiger football opened up the week at Murphy Athletic Complex with two days of practice. but loaded up the team buses on Wednesday, spending the final days of the week in Jackson, Tennessee, at the U of M Lambuth campus.More >>
Drivers who used South Germantown Road will need to add a bit of time to their commute.More >>
This week marks the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, and there are many events planned at Graceland and beyond.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Crews in Walker County have found a car that went off a bridge on I-22 and into the Warrior River early Monday morning.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
