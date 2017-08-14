Study: Mississippi the worst state to have a baby

With August being one of the most popular months for newborn arrival and Americans paying the highest birthing costs in the world, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby.

WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia, using 20 different measures of cost, health care accessibility, number of pediatricians per capita, and conventional-delivery charges. Mississippi ranked 51st, despite ranking as the least-expensive area to have a baby. Arkansas ranked 42nd, and Tennessee placed 38th.

Best States to Have a Baby:

Vermont Minnesota New Hampshire Connecticut North Dakota Massachusetts Maine Utah Iowa Nebraska

Best vs. Worst:

Mississippi has the lowest average annual cost for early child care, $3,034, which is 4.9 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at $14,855.

Wyoming has the most center-based child-care centers (per 100,000 residents), 125, which is 12.5 times more than in Indiana, registering the fewest at 10.

Alaska has the lowest share of childbirths with low birth weight, 5.79 percent, which is two times lower than in Mississippi, registering the highest at 11.43 percent.

Vermont has the most obstetricians and gynecologists (per 100,000 residents), 22, which is 11 times more than in Oklahoma, registering the fewest at two.

The District of Columbia has the most pediatricians (per 100,000 residents), 53, which is 26.5 times more than in Idaho, registering the fewest at two.

California has the highest parental-leave policy score, 155, while 12 states, such as Arizona, Michigan and South Carolina, tied for the lowest at 0.

