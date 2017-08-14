Collierville library hosting free ACT workshop sessions

Preparation is the key to success. That's why it's never too early to start preparing for the ACT.

The Collierville Library will host two ACT Workshop sessions Saturday, August 19, 2017. The first session is 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and the second, 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Memphis Math Tutors will lead the 90-minutes sessions.

Make sure you bring a pencil and register online by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.