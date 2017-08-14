Racist message painted on car outside Collierville High School

A Mid-South pastor discovered racist vandalism on his vehicle Sunday night.

Pastor Jason Mitchell said he left Collierville High School to find the graffiti on the back window of his Cadillac Escalade.

The silver spray paint dripped down the vehicle, with the offensive words covering much of the back windshield.

Collierville High School said the vandalism happened between 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday. After reviewing surveillance footage, the high school said it was able to identify three persons of interest.

"Collierville Schools is dedicated to providing a safe environment for all students, employees, and visitors and in no way condones the behavior of the individuals involved int his incident. Their actions do not reflect the values of either Collierville Schools or the greater Collierville community. Our officials will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in an effort to ensure that those responsible for this act are held fully accountable."

The school shared their findings with Collierville Police Department. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call CPD at 901-457-2520.

Mitchell and a school official are speaking with WMC5's Tiffany Neely this morning. You can hear what they have to say tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5 p.m.

