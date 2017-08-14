WWII vet goes skydiving at 95 years old

A 95-year-old World War II veteran made "one last jump" this weekend.

Roy Angin celebrated his 95th birthday by skydiving 14,500 feet at West Tennessee Skydiving in Whiteville.

Angin went through U.S. Army Airborne School in 1940 and served overseas during WWII.

Angin currently lives at Wesley Meadows Retirement Community in Hernando, Mississippi.

