ALDI looking to hire for upcoming Corinth store

ALDI is looking to hire workers for its upcoming store in Corinth, Mississippi.

The branch is looking for a store associate, staff manager, and manager trainee.

ALDI will host a hire event for these positions on Wednesday, August 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be at The Weaver Center at Refreshments Inc. at 101 West Linden Street in Corinth.

The store associate position starts at $11.50 per hour; shift manager starts at $16/hour; manager trainees earn $41,600 per year.

Applicants must be 18 or older to apply, with a high school diploma or GED preferred.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.