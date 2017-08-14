City revamps efforts to remove Confederate monuments

A man was shot during a robbery at a Memphis church Monday.More >>
A man was shot during a robbery at a Memphis church Monday.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who stole clothing from a store and dragged the store's owner behind his car as he escaped.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who stole clothing from a store and dragged the store's owner behind his car as he escaped.More >>
A Mid-South pastor discovered racist vandalism on his vehicle Sunday night.More >>
A Mid-South pastor discovered racist vandalism on his vehicle Sunday night.More >>
The National Civil Rights Museum is decrying the hatred that came to the surface in Virginia in the form of a white supremacist rally.More >>
The National Civil Rights Museum is decrying the hatred that came to the surface in Virginia in the form of a white supremacist rally.More >>
The City of Memphis is bringing back efforts to remove Confederate monuments.More >>
The City of Memphis is bringing back efforts to remove Confederate monuments.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building, but an undercover FBI agent interceded.More >>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."More >>
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>