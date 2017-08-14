City revamps efforts to remove Confederate monuments

The City of Memphis is bringing back efforts to remove Confederate monuments.

In July 2015, City Council unanimously voted to remove the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, as well as Forrest's remains, from Health Sciences Park.

However, the Heritage Protection Act prevents the relocation of military monuments like the statue.

Because of Forrest's remains, the removal of the statue faces extra hurdles. Any removal efforts would have to go through the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) for approval. In 2015, the commission denied the city's efforts to remove the statue.

The city now plans to try to remove both the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest and of Jefferson Davis.

It will be the city's second attempt to remove the Forrest statue. They will file a waiver to send back to Tennessee Historical Commission. City attorney Bruce McMullen said if THC denies their efforts, they will appeal to the chancery court. If that appeal is denied, they are prepared to go all the way to the Court of Appeals.

McMullen said the Jefferson Davis statue will be complicated to remove as well, due to ownership of the land the statue sits on.

The monuments, which were the subject of much debate over the past few years, are back in the spotlight following recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists were protesting the removal of confederate statues.

In the midst of unrest in Charlottesville, a woman was killed when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters.

