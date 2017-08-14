Man shot at church during robbery

A man was shot during a robbery at a Memphis church Monday.

The shooting happened around noon at Wholeness Church of God and Christ, which is located in the 1700 block of Winchester Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The shooter remains at large.

