Man steals from store, drags owner behind car in escape

Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who stole clothing from a store and dragged the store's owner behind his car as he escaped.

The burglary happened around 6:45 p.m. on North Graham Street on August 9.

Police said the man entered the back of the store and stole various clothing before driving off.

That's when the store owner clung to the driver's door as the suspect tried to escape.

The store owner was thrown from the vehicle as the driver turned out of the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was wearing a blue ISS janitorial services t-shirt with an ID badge around his neck.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

