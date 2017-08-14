Man steals from store, drags owner's wife behind car in escape

Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who stole clothing from a store and dragged the store's owner behind his car as he escaped.

The burglary happened around 6:45 p.m. on North Graham Street at Grahamwood Cleaners on August 9.

Police said the man entered the back of the store and stole various clothing before driving off.

That's when the store owner's wife clung to the driver's door as the suspect tried to escape.

"I was working at the counter," Min Kim, owner of Grahamwood Cleaners, said. "I saw some dragging sound with a car and something. Then I noticed that my wife was hanging on the car and then dropped to the ground."

Kim's wife was thrown from the vehicle as the driver turned out of the parking lot.

"A mid-sized white car came out form the side of his building, and she was just getting thrown off the car," Ralph Maxey, who works at the tattoo business next door, said.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was wearing a blue ISS janitorial services t-shirt with an ID badge around his neck.

Kim said this is the first time clothes have been stolen from his business.

"We need to do something so it doesn't happen again," Kim said.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

