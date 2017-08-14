Man steals from store, drags owner's wife behind car in escape

The fight to remove confederate statues in Memphis is still ongoing. But some people are opposed to that idea. There are groups that want to keep them up, and they say it's all about preserving history.More >>
Move over GoFundMe and Lyft. A new app is crowd sourcing prayer requests and Memphis was chosen as the city to launch this religiously-inspired social networking site.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl.More >>
The City of Memphis is bringing back efforts to remove Confederate monuments.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who stole clothing from a store and dragged the store's owner behind his car as he escaped.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
A Ridgeville man has been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
Online retailer Amazon has had to issue recalls on some solar eclipse glasses after the third-party sellers could not verify the authenticity of the product.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
