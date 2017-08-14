Watch Live: Rev. Jesse Jackson address disparities in minority participation with Memphis city contracts

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Reverend Jesse Jackson is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday to discuss a number of topics.

The news conference is being held at the Christian Methodist Episcopal Headquarters located at 4466 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Jackson is expected to address several relevant topics including Mayor Jim Strickland's report card on disparities in minority participation with city contracts.

