Man, teen arrested in Pumping Station robbery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Marquiz Showers (Source: MPD) Marquiz Showers (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people are behind bars accused of shooting and robbing a man as he left a Midtown Memphis bar.

Memphis Police Department arrested Marquiz Showers, 24, and Jonathan McLaurine, 15. The pair are accused of the robbery that happened August 9 at The Pumping Station.

A 57-year-old man was injured in that robbery.

MPD did not release the 15-year-old suspect's pictures, because he is a minor and has not been charged as an adult at this time.

