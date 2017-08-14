Man, teen arrested in Pumping Station robbery

A man was shot in an attempted robbery as he left a Midtown bar on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

A man was shot in an attempted robbery as he left a Midtown bar on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Two people are behind bars accused of shooting and robbing a man as he left a Midtown Memphis bar.

Memphis Police Department arrested Marquiz Showers, 24, and Jonathan McLaurine, 15. The pair are accused of the robbery that happened August 9 at The Pumping Station.

A 57-year-old man was injured in that robbery.

MPD did not release the 15-year-old suspect's pictures, because he is a minor and has not been charged as an adult at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.