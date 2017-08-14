Man, teen arrested in Pumping Station robbery

A man was shot in an attempted robbery as he left a Midtown bar on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Reverend Jesse Jackson will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday to discuss a number of topics.More >>
A Mid-South pastor discovered racist vandalism on his vehicle Sunday night.More >>
One thing everyone will be focusing on in the coming days is the forecast for the Solar Eclipse on Monday August 21st. We are only seven days away from the partial total eclipse here in the Mid-South which allows us to really start looking at the forecast for that day.More >>
Two people are behind bars accused of shooting and robbing a man as he left a Midtown Memphis bar.More >>
The City of Memphis is bringing back efforts to remove Confederate monuments.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building, but an undercover FBI agent interceded.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Former University of Alabama head football coach Gene Stallings has suffered a "minor stroke" according to tweets made Monday afternoon by former Auburn head football coach Pat Dye.More >>
