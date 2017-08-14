First Alert: Forecast for the Great American Solar Eclipse

One thing everyone will be focusing on in the coming days is the forecast for the Solar Eclipse on Monday August 21st.

We are only seven days away from the eclipse here in the Mid-South which allows us to really start looking at the forecast for that day. Here is a first look at some of the data and our thoughts on cloud cover and rain during peak viewing at 1:22 p.m.

We will likely be in the same weather pattern we have been in for some time with some days being wet and some days being sunny and dry. The good news first. The more reliable long term forecast model (European-see below) has the entire area rain free. In fact, it has much of the area in the path of totality from Kansas City to Knoxville dry and possibly cloud free. That look is for around noon which would be mostly sunny. There could be a few more clouds develop as we approach 2 or 3 p.m. which means we could turn partly cloudy.

The European also has a cloud cover model and I circled the Mid-South and areas along the totality line in red. It shows mainly high clouds but no low or mid-level clouds. That would be good.

Our other long range model (the GFS), doesn’t do so well this far out. It indicates passing showers and a mostly cloudy sky with a front nearby. I’m not buying it at this time.

OFFICIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE DAY PART FORECAST

Pre-eclipse 9 a.m. Mostly sunny and warm 81 degrees Eclipse start 11:52 a.m. Mostly sunny and hot 87 degrees Eclipse peak 1:22 p.m. A few high clouds 90 degrees Eclipse end 2:56 p.m. A few high clouds 92 degrees

This forecast will likely change some as we get closer, but hopefully for the better. Check back for daily updates.

