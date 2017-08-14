First Alert: Forecast for the Great American Solar Eclipse

One thing everyone will be focusing on in the coming days is the forecast for the Solar Eclipse on Monday August 21st.
We are only seven days away from the eclipse here in the Mid-South which allows us to really start looking at the forecast for that day. Here is a first look at some of the data and our thoughts on cloud cover and rain during peak viewing at 1:22 p.m.
We will likely be in the same weather pattern we have been in for some time with some days being wet and some days being sunny and dry. The good news first. The more reliable long term forecast model (European-see below) has the entire area rain free. In fact, it has much of the area in the path of totality from Kansas City to Knoxville dry and possibly cloud free. That look is for around noon which would be mostly sunny. There could be a few more clouds develop as we approach 2 or 3 p.m. which means we could turn partly cloudy.
The European also has a cloud cover model and I circled the Mid-South and areas along the totality line in red. It shows mainly high clouds but no low or mid-level clouds. That would be good.
Our other long range model (the GFS), doesn’t do so well this far out. It indicates passing showers and a mostly cloudy sky with a front nearby. I’m not buying it at this time.
OFFICIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE DAY PART FORECAST
|Pre-eclipse
|9 a.m.
|Mostly sunny and warm
|81 degrees
|Eclipse start
|11:52 a.m.
|Mostly sunny and hot
|87 degrees
|Eclipse peak
|1:22 p.m.
|A few high clouds
|90 degrees
|Eclipse end
|2:56 p.m.
|A few high clouds
|92 degrees
This forecast will likely change some as we get closer, but hopefully for the better. Check back for daily updates.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Reverend Jesse Jackson said Monday he was pleased with the progress Memphis was making with regard to minority-owned businesses.More >>
Reverend Jesse Jackson said Monday he was pleased with the progress Memphis was making with regard to minority-owned businesses.More >>
The relationship between a teacher and a student is critical and often impacts that child's future. A Houston High School teacher got the "thank you" of a life time after one of his students hit it big.More >>
The relationship between a teacher and a student is critical and often impacts that child's future. A Houston High School teacher got the "thank you" of a life time after one of his students hit it big.More >>
The City of Memphis is bringing back efforts to remove Confederate monuments.More >>
The City of Memphis is bringing back efforts to remove Confederate monuments.More >>
A construction worker doing repairs on a Memphis church was shot during a robbery Monday.More >>
A construction worker doing repairs on a Memphis church was shot during a robbery Monday.More >>
The severe weather that rolled through Memphis over Memorial Day weekend damaged the school. Parents were surprised to learn the damage had still not been repaired.More >>
The severe weather that rolled through Memphis over Memorial Day weekend damaged the school. Parents were surprised to learn the damage had still not been repaired.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The Texas Tribune said that the "White Lives Matter" rally has been cancelled according to a voicemail from Chancellor of Texas A&M University System John Sharp. The protest was to be held on Sept. 11.More >>
The Texas Tribune said that the "White Lives Matter" rally has been cancelled according to a voicemail from Chancellor of Texas A&M University System John Sharp. The protest was to be held on Sept. 11.More >>
A North Carolina gas station employee had a visit from a special guest on Tuesday.More >>
A North Carolina gas station employee had a visit from a special guest on Tuesday.More >>