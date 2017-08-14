14-year-old arrested for carjacking, kidnapping

Memphis Police Department is searching for a teen carjacking suspect after a car with two children inside.

Memphis Police Department is searching for a teen carjacking suspect after a car with two children inside.

The 14-year-old accused of stealing a car that had two children inside is now in police custody.

Memphis Police Department said it identified and located Gerald Robinson Jr., 14. He was arrested Monday and charged with theft of property, especially aggravated kidnapping, and evading arrest.

Investigators said Robinson stole the car from Erendira Galvez on August 8. Her 3-year-old and 2-month-old kids were left inside the car when she went into Dollar General to purchase a few items. When she returned, Robinson pulled her out of the vehicle and took off with the kids inside.

Robinson later crashed Galvez's car. Neither of the children were injured.

Galvez was issued a misdemeanor citation for child endangerment/neglect and the Department of Human Services was contacted about the case.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.