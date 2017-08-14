Memphis business donates eclipse glasses to middle school students

Orion Federal Credit United wanted to make sure Shelby County students get a chance to see the Great American Solar Eclipse.

Orion employees dropped off 800 pairs of special glasses at Cordova Middle School. The glasses will help make sure the students' eyes are not exposed as they look up at the sun during the eclipse on August 21.

"We've heard back from teachers and principals from our adopted schools who are thrilled to be able to incorporate safe viewing of the eclipse into the curriculum," Casey Condra, director of marketing at Orion, said.

The United States has not seen a total solar eclipse since 1979, which is why Orion wanted to give students a safe way to enjoy the spectacular experience.

"These glasses were designed and made at America Paper Optics right here in Memphis," Condra said. "We were glad to partner with them. We've been working all summer so that these students can have glasses."

"Not only will the kids get the opportunity of learning in the classroom, but this year they'll actually get the chance to see it in real life," Cordova Middle School science teacher Ernyce Smith said.

Shelby County Schools plans to announce district-wide eclipse curriculum and options for families soon.

"We will be making sure all students wear their glasses and keep them on," Smith said. "I know sometimes we want to walk on the wild side and see it, but we want to make sure they keep their glasses on for safety, and we'll go over the safety hazards before."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.