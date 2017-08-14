NCRM to host Drop the Mic Symposium for MLK50

National Civil Right Museum plans to host a Drop the Mic Poetry Symposium on Friday, August 18 from 3-8 p.m.

The poetry symposium will cover every aspect of the spoken-word from inspiration and writing to performance and evaluation.

It will feature a master class with Ed Mabrey, who is a four-time Individual World Poetry Slam champion.

The schedule for the event will be as follows:

2 – 3 p.m. Registration

2 – 8 p.m. Activist Marketplace

3 – 3:25 pm Welcome and Opening Plenary–MasterClass with Ed Mabrey

5-minute Transition

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. SESSION 1 Concurrent Workshops (3)

Activism Track – When Art Becomes Activism with Jasmine Mans

Youth Voice Track – The Bridge Between Organizing & The Word with

Mackenzie Berry

Business Track – Poetry Is None of Your Business by Sebastian Carson

15-minute Transition

4:45 – 5:45 p.m. SESSION 2 Concurrent Workshops (3)

Activism Track – Art as Activism with Natasha Hooper

Youth Voice Track – The Calm Before the Storm with

Jonathan Samuel Eddie Perkins

Technique Track – Performance & Writing with Bethsheba Rem a.k.a. "Queen Sheba"

15 min Transition

6 – 7 p.m. Dinner and Plenary Keynote with Propaganda

7:10 – 8 p.m. Closing Performance & Open Mic for facilitators and workshop attendees

Click here for more information on the symposium.

Click here to register for the symposium.

