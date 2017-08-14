Elementary school remains closed months after severe storms

Tarps on the roof of the elementary school. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Tarps are all that are keeping the pouring rain from getting inside Georgian Hills Elementary School's classrooms.

The severe weather that rolled through Memphis over Memorial Day weekend damaged the school. Parents were surprised to learn the damage had still not been repaired.

"No one sent letters out, no one said anything to us. We didn't even get a call from anyone. So, I'm just trying to figure out what's going on," Kendryck Davis said.

Achievement School District said the 350 students of Georgian Hills Elementary Schools have to attend Frayser Elementary until the school is repaired.

"Georgian Hills is a great school, I don't see how they couldn't have gotten it fixed in time," Davis said.

ASD Superintendent Malika Anderson drove into Memphis from Nashville to explain what was going on with the school.

"The kinds of repairs that are necessary will take many months," Anderson said. "Even if they had been able to start the repairs in May, which wasn't possible, it would have taken at least 75 days to complete the roof repairs and then we can get to the rest of the building."

Anderson said the school has extensive roof and floor damage.

"The superintendent out here, that feels amazing. That means someone is making some progress, they're making some moves, effort," Davis said.

ASD promised to provide bus services to help students get to Frayser Elementary School.

The repairs are expected to take several months. ASD said it will not be finished before the end of this semester.

