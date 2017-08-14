App crowd sourcing prayers launches in Memphis

Move over GoFundMe and Lyft. A new app is crowd sourcing prayer requests, and Memphis was chosen as the city to launch this religiously-inspired social networking site.

Pray.com representatives flew from California to Memphis to announce the partnership with New Direction Christian Church Sunday.

"The entire pray.com team is humbled and grateful that Dr. Stacy Spencer chose to empower the entire Memphis region by activating New Direction Christian Church as one of the first ever pray.com communities," said pray.com CEO Steve Gatena.

In line with biblical scriptures that encourage people to pray together, the goal of the app is to share prayer requests with the largest number of people possible in the shortest period of time.

The app allows users to share posts with other members, and connect with faith leaders.

New Direction is part of a small group of churches around the globe that helped to test the model over the last three months, and now the application is available to the general public.

Search pray.com on your Apple or Android device to download the app.

