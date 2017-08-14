City Watch issued for missing, endangered 12-year-old girl

A City Watch has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Mackenzie Thomas, 12, has been missing since 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said Thomas got into an argument with her mother, and when the car they were in stopped near Hinton Avenue and Lyford Avenue, Thomas jump out of the car and ran away.

Police said Thomas has been diagnosed with autism.

Thomas is described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall black girl, weighing 130 pounds. She is dark in complexion with shoulder-length black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and silver, glittery Converse tennis shoes.

If you see Mackenzie, please contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

