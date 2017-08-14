Missing 12-year-old girl found

A 12-year-old girl who went missing Monday night was found safe.

Mackenzie Thomas, 12, went missing since 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said Thomas got into an argument with her mother, and when the car they were in stopped near Hinton Avenue and Lyford Avenue, Thomas jump out of the car and ran away.

Thomas was found around 10:05 p.m. Monday.

