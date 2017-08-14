Missing 12-year-old girl found

A City Watch has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl.More >>
The fight to remove confederate statues in Memphis is still ongoing. But some people are opposed to that idea. There are groups that want to keep them up, and they say it's all about preserving history.More >>
The fight to remove confederate statues in Memphis is still ongoing. But some people are opposed to that idea. There are groups that want to keep them up, and they say it's all about preserving history.More >>
Move over GoFundMe and Lyft. A new app is crowd sourcing prayer requests and Memphis was chosen as the city to launch this religiously-inspired social networking site.More >>
Move over GoFundMe and Lyft. A new app is crowd sourcing prayer requests and Memphis was chosen as the city to launch this religiously-inspired social networking site.More >>
The City of Memphis is bringing back efforts to remove Confederate monuments.More >>
The City of Memphis is bringing back efforts to remove Confederate monuments.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who stole clothing from a store and dragged the store's owner behind his car as he escaped.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who stole clothing from a store and dragged the store's owner behind his car as he escaped.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
A Savannah gym is receiving tons of social media buzz after pop star Justin Bieber direct messaged the gym to ask about one of their female employees.More >>
A Savannah gym is receiving tons of social media buzz after pop star Justin Bieber direct messaged the gym to ask about one of their female employees.More >>