Some Memphians oppose removing Confederate statues

The fight to remove confederate statues in Memphis is still ongoing.

But some people are opposed to that idea. There are groups that want to keep them up, and they say it's all about preserving history.

"Some people are getting fed up with the destruction of history," Lee Millar of the Sons of Confederate Veterans said.

Millar said monuments like the Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis statues should be left alone.

"It's a bad idea. We shouldn't be taking down any monuments or statues," Millar said.

Millar said by taking them down, history is being erased.

"It doesn't solve anything. It doesn't help today's current problems they should be dealing with," Millar said.

It's a viewpoint many agree with, but many other Memphians feel the exact opposite--with grassroots campaigns, like the #takeemdown campaign, garnering support for the statues removal.

"I understand the importance of the issue on the public. I too am impatient," Bruce McMullen, chief legal officer for the city of Memphis, said.

The Memphis City Council voted back in 2015 to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue from a city park, but the waiver was denied by the Tennessee Historical Commission.

McMullen hopes to reapply for the waiver in October. He said the city will be submitting a separate waiver to remove the statue of Jefferson Davis from the Fourth Bluff Park in the next 30 days.

"If we are not successful, then we are going to appeal it to the court of appeals, all the way to the supreme court," Mullen said.

McMullen also said that Mayor Jim Strickland is in support of removing the confederate monuments.

He suggested that any Memphians in support of their removal should contact local law makers.

