Grizzlies 2017-18 season schedule revealed

It's time to mark your calendars: The new NBA regular season schedule is out, and the it opens with a bang for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizz get a home opener at FedExForum against Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, and the New Orleans Pelicans on the league's opening night, October 18.

Saturday, October 21, the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors come to town.

Memphis will play 6 of its first 8 games at home

Other high profile home matchups have Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs coming to the Forum December 1.

Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and the Oklahoma City Thunder visit Dec. 9.

Blake Griffin and the hated LA Clippers come to town December 23.

Lonzo Ball and the Lakers are in Memphis for the Annual Martin Luther King Day Game on January 15.

Zach Randolph's return to the Bluff City set for Friday January 19 with the Sacramento Kings.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James make their only Memphis Stop February 23.

The Regular Season home finale is against the Detroit Pistons in an afternoon game, Sunday, April 8.

The Grizzlies' push for their 8th straight playoff appearance will be tough down the stretch with 9 of their final 13 on the road, including the regular season finale at OKC on April 11.

20 of their 41 home games at FedExForum are on the Weekend, with 20 Friday night dates, 8 on Saturday and 2 Sunday.

As of right now, Memphis has 7 national TV Dates set: 1 on TNT, 2 on ESPN, and 4 on NBA TV, including the MLK Day game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 15.

The Grizzlies will play three preseason Games at FedExForum, starting October 2 against the Orlando Magic.

Click here to see their full list of games.

