Tigers seek replacement for Craft at slot receiver

There's no let up in the work for the boys in Blue and Gray with their regular season opener less than 3 weeks away.

The Memphis Tigers are looking for a new slot receiver to step up due to the loss of Sam Craft for the season with a torn ACL.

Head Coach Mike Norvell said a familiar name, Rod Proctor, is making progress in that direction.

Proctor's biggest claim to fame as a Tiger is catching the winning touchdown pass to beat BYU in the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl in double overtime.

"It takes at least 6 receivers to play in our system with the pace that we play," Norvell said. "Rod has really come along. He's put on 12 pounds and is catching the ball. He's greatly improved."

Proctor is staking his claim for the job, but knows it'll be a team effort.

"It's really not about me. It's about the team," he said. "It's about what we're preparing to do for the rest of the season. It's not about just one man. So, I'm just trying to focus up and get ready for the first game."

That first game is rapidly approaching. The Tigers open their season Thursday night, August 31 against Louisiana-Monroe at the Liberty Bowl.

