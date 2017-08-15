Protesters call for Forrest statue to be removed, Showers in the forecast, Lichterman center getting an upgrade

Good Tuesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

Overnight protesters gathered at the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Memphis. They are calling for it to be removed. We'll explain the issue from both sides and what 's next on WMC Action News 5.

Three Inmates who escaped from the Coahoma County jail are STILL on the run this morning. We'll show you pictures and where police think they may be this morning.

There have also been updates on the tense situation with North Korea. Details on that from the Alert Center.



A Memphis nature center is getting an upgrade. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced clean energy grants to places across the state, including the Lichterman Nature Center in Memphis. We'll tell you about the upgrades this morning on WMC.

Runners and cyclists will have another chance to give their input on a planned extension of the Shelby Farms Greenline. Memphis City Engineers are holding a second meeting to talk about extending the trail west by a half mile. We'll tell you how you can offer input.

Attention Memphis Redbirds fans -- you can watch the eclipse together at Auto Zone Park. The team will be holding a special solar eclipse-themed game August 21 at 11:52 AM just as the eclipse is starting in other parts of the world. We'll explain details this morning.



Weather:

We have chances of rain throughout the week and that includes this morning. Brittany Bryant is watching the sky for us this morning to give you a detailed forecast today. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Man steals from store, drags owner's wife behind car in escape

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

Racist message painted on car outside Collierville High School

Woman unable to walk saves disabled aunt from house fire

Linda Thompson remembers Elvis, marriage to Bruce Jenner



Join us on this Tuesday morning! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor