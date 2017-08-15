Protesters call for Forrest statue to be removed, Showers in the forecast, Lichterman center getting an upgrade

Good Tuesday morning!
Overnight protesters gathered at the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Memphis. They are calling for it to be removed. We'll explain the issue from both sides and what 's next on WMC Action News 5.
Three Inmates who escaped from the Coahoma County jail are STILL on the run this morning. We'll show you pictures and where police think they may be this morning.
There have also been updates on the tense situation with North Korea. Details on that from the Alert Center.
A Memphis nature center is getting an upgrade. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced clean energy grants to places across the state, including the Lichterman Nature Center in Memphis. We'll tell you about the upgrades this morning on WMC.
Runners and cyclists will have another chance to give their input on a planned extension of the Shelby Farms Greenline. Memphis City Engineers are holding a second meeting to talk about extending the trail west by a half mile. We'll tell you how you can offer input.
Attention Memphis Redbirds fans -- you can watch the eclipse together at Auto Zone Park. The team will be holding a special solar eclipse-themed game August 21 at 11:52 AM just as the eclipse is starting in other parts of the world. We'll explain details this morning.
We have chances of rain throughout the week and that includes this morning. Brittany Bryant is watching the sky for us this morning to give you a detailed forecast today. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Man steals from store, drags owner's wife behind car in escape
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
Racist message painted on car outside Collierville High School
Woman unable to walk saves disabled aunt from house fire
Linda Thompson remembers Elvis, marriage to Bruce Jenner
A City Watch has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl.More >>
The fight to remove confederate statues in Memphis is still ongoing. But some people are opposed to that idea. There are groups that want to keep them up, and they say it's all about preserving history.More >>
Move over GoFundMe and Lyft. A new app is crowd sourcing prayer requests and Memphis was chosen as the city to launch this religiously-inspired social networking site.More >>
The City of Memphis is bringing back efforts to remove Confederate monuments.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who stole clothing from a store and dragged the store's owner behind his car as he escaped.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
