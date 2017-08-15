Police investigate shooting in Frayser - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police investigate shooting in Frayser

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Frayser.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Timberline Drive, at an apartment complex off of New Allen Road.

Bullet holes riddled a car nearby to the scene.

Memphis Police Department has not released any details on a possible suspect.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

