Man wanted for pointing rifle at driver

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of pointing an assault rifle out of a car at another driver.

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m. on August 11 at the corner of Heard Avenue and Oakwood Street.

The man was a passenger in a black Mitsubishi Mirage.

The driver of another vehicle said an assault rifle was pointed at him.

Police released an image of the passenger, who they consider a person of interest.

if you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

