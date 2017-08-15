City looking for more input on Greenline extension

Runners and cyclists will have another chance to give their input on a planned extension of the Shelby Farms Greenline.

City engineers are holding a second meeting to talk about extending the trail west by a half mile.

This would put the trail past Poplar and Union Avenue viaducts and the railroad tracks.

The open house meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue on Thursday.

