City looking for more input on Greenline extension - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City looking for more input on Greenline extension

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Runners and cyclists will have another chance to give their input on a planned extension of the Shelby Farms Greenline.

City engineers are holding a second meeting to talk about extending the trail west by a half mile.

This would put the trail past Poplar and Union Avenue viaducts and the railroad tracks.

The open house meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly