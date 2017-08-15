Redbirds to host special eclipse game

The Memphis Redbirds are hosting a special game day during the upcoming eclipse.

The August 21 contest against New Orleans will start at 11:52 a.m., the same time the eclipse will begin in other parts of the world, at AutoZone Park.

Memphis will reach near totality during the game.

The first 5,000 fans will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses.

