Mularkey calls Jets loss a 'wake up call'

It's time to mark your calendars: The new NBA regular season schedule is out, and the it opens with a bang for the Memphis Grizzlies.More >>
The Memphis Redbirds are hosting a special game day during the upcoming eclipse.More >>
Things look a bit different in Arlington schools this year.More >>
Runners and cyclists will have another chance to give their input on a planned extension of the Shelby Farms Greenline.More >>
A Facebook video posted Monday shows a man placing a KKK hood on top of the Memphis statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.More >>
3-year-old King Knight was in his mother's running silver Chevy Impala when a 17-year-old acquaintance of the mother, who was in the car, suddenly took off.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
