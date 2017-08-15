Mularkey calls Jets loss a 'wake up call'

The Tennessee Titans lost to the New York Jets, who are thought to be one of the worst teams in the NFL by several publications, 7-3 in preseason play on Saturday night. Titans coach Mike Mularkey was still searching for bright spots in the teams loss during a news conference Sunday when he called their performance a "wake up call."

The offense for the Titans struggled, but Mularkey was happy with the defense, after a slow start, saying they "played winning football."

Mularkey's concern with the offense centered around pass protection, pointing out various problems with the running backs as well as the offensive line.

Mularkey told titans.online.com, "It might be good for us, what happened last (Saturday) night. We'll see. Based on being around this team, they are pretty good about responding."

The Titans play the Carolina Panthers on August 19.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.