2 children charged after racial slur painted on pastor's SUV

Collierville Police Department charged two people with vandalism after racist graffiti was written on a car outside Collierville High School.

Pastor Jason Mitchell said he was leaving the school when he found the graffiti on the back window of his Cadillac Escalade.

Two unnamed children are charged in the incident. They are charged through Shelby County Juvenile Court with vandalism and civil rights intimidation.

Police said no others will face charges.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.