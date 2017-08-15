Memphis comedian hits America's Got Talent stage Tuesday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis comedian hits America's Got Talent stage Tuesday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Facebook/Preacher Lawson) (Source: Facebook/Preacher Lawson)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis comedian will be featured on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night.

Preacher Lawson will do his best to get laughter out of the judges.

You can watch Preacher's previous performance by clicking here.

