Driver crashes into home; captured after running away

A truck crashed into a man's bedroom while he was asleep.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on South Mendenhall Road, a few blocks from the intersection of Knight Arnold Road.

The impact of the truck crashing into the man's bed knocked him to the ground, injuring his shoulder.

The homeowner said the driver and passenger ran away after crashing.

The son's homeowner then chased the driver down in his car and brought him back to the scene of the accident, where he was arrested.

The truck's owner said someone took the keys without his permission and crashed the truck.

Two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition from the crash; police said the driver will face charges.

