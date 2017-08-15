Study: Mid-South dogs at high risk for heartworm disease

A new study shows Mid-South dogs are at a high risk for heartworm disease.More >>
The solar eclipse is less than a week away, and people are rushing to get their glasses to watch the historic event.More >>
A truck crashed into a man's bedroom while he was asleep.More >>
A Memphis comedian will be featured on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night.More >>
Collierville Police Department charged two people with vandalism after racist graffiti was written on a car outside Collierville High School.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old from Hidalgo County on Monday. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that Priscilla Martinez has been recovered after her uncle led deputies on a three-county vehicle pursuit.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
