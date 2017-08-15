Study: Mid-South dogs at high risk for heartworm disease

A new study shows Mid-South dogs are at a high risk for heartworm disease.

Ceva Animal Health said one in 24 dogs test positive for heartworm disease in Shelby County; in Tipton County, it's one in 16, and in Fayette County, it's one in 17.

“Just like they carry deadly human disease, mosquito bites can transmit deadly diseases to dogs,” Dr. Ed Koronowski with Ceva Animal Health said. “Most dog owners know about heartworm, but don’t realize mosquitoes carry the infection. Stop the mosquito, and you stop the spread of deadly heartworm.”

Heartworm has spread to all 50 states; Ceva said positive cases have increased 166 percent from 2013 to 2015.

