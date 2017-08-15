Where to find last minute eclipse glasses

The solar eclipse is less than a week away, and people are rushing to get their glasses to watch the historic event.

With the event coming so close, however, glasses are now harder to come by.

Several places in the Mid-South have already sold out of the special glasses.

Here's where you can find a pair of the much-desired shades:

The Memphis Botanic Gardens recently received a new shipment of eclipse glasses.

The Pink Palace has some glasses in stock as well, but supply is running fast. They hope to have more before Monday.

Shelby Farms Park's gift shop hopes to get more glasses soon. They will go on a first come, first serve basis Wednesday at 10 a.m., assuming the glasses are in. Customers should call before going to find out if the glasses are in. They also plan to sell glasses at their event Monday.

Peabody is hosting a rooftop event Monday. A minimum $5 donation will net you a pair of St. Jude eclipse glasses.

AutoZone Park is hosting a special eclipse game Monday afternoon. The first 5,000 fans will get a free pair of glasses.

Remember, do NOT view the eclipse without proper eyewear (sunglasses do not count!). The light can permanently damage your eyes.

Brix Fowler is working to figure out which places are making an effort to restock their eclipse glasses. He will let you know where those will be tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

