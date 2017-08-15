4 men smash into, steal from Memphis jewelry store

Four men use hammers and crowbars to break into and steal from a jewelry store.

The theft happened before noon at Reeds Jewelers at Wolfchase Galleria on North Germantown Parkway.

Police said the men smashed their way into the store and made off with Rolex watches.

Nobody was injured. All four suspects remain at large.

Reeds Jewelers has been victim in a few similar smash and grabs including one in 2016. Then again in 2014, five men used hammers to smash a display case. They made off with watches worth thousands of dollars, but were later arrested. That robbery also caused a stampede.

