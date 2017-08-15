1 pound 12 ounce baby born in Mid-South hospital - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A baby born in Memphis just two months ago weighed 1 pound 12 ounces.

The newborn arrived June 14 at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital. He was born 33 weeks after being conceived.

Hospital officials and the baby's family said he is making fabulous progress.

He now weighs more than 3 pounds, and he continues to improve.

