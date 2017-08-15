Local, state, national Mid-South representatives push for Confederate statue removal

More people appear to be promoting the idea of removing Confederate statues in the wake of the deadly white supremacy rally in Virginia.

Leaders representing Memphis and the Mid-South at the local, state, and national levels have voiced their support of removing Confederate statues. Although, not all Mid-South representatives have made public statements about the movement.

"We have some pretty dark moments within our nation's history particularly surrounding slavery and the U.S. Civil War," State Representative Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) said. "I don't think it's appropriate to celebrate with a monument in a public park...where we want it to feel open for everyone."

Akbari said she and other state representatives are working with local government members to come up with a way to move the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue from Health Sciences Park.

Until we as a nation fully denounce #WhiteSupremacy, there will always be a #Charlottesville & #Charleston. Only then can we heal. — Rep. Raumesh Akbari (@RepAkbari) August 13, 2017

The newly invigorated push to move the statue comes after the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) denied the statue's removal in 2016.

Since the statue is on the historical registry, and since Forrest's remains are under the monument, THC must approve waivers for the removal of the monument.

THC issued a statement in an attempt to clarify its position. You can read the full statement below:

"The Tennessee Historical Commission had a waiver request from the City of Memphis for the Forrest statue before them at their October, 2016 meeting. They did not take up the matter for a vote, based on the waiver criteria they had previously adopted in October, 2015. One of the criteria stated “A historic site on the National Register of Historic Places is not subject to a waiver,” and the property is listed in the National Register. Following the meeting, the City of Memphis filed a petition for declaratory order. The Office of General Counsel at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation subsequently advised the Tennessee Historical Commission that under the Tennessee Uniform Administrative Procedures Act, rules to administer the Act should be promulgated. The rule promulgation process is ongoing, and the rulemaking hearing took place June 13. The proposed rules are based on the criteria the Commission adopted at its October, 2015 meeting. The Commission will consider the proposed rules at its next meeting on October 13th in Athens, reviewing the public comments that have been received. Once the rules are promulgated, the THC can hear requests for petitions for a waiver to the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act."

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Memphis government asking how the removal of the statue would be funded, if it was ever approved. The city has not responded to our questions on that matter.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.