Raines Road shut down as officers investigate crash

Traffic is blocked on Raines Road as police investigate a crash in the area.

Raines Road between Millbranch Road and Interstate 55 is shut down. Officers suggest all drivers avoid the area if possible. Click here to view the WMC5 Traffic Tracker.

The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. At least one driver involved in the crash drove off. Police are now searching for that driver.

WMC Action News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will bring you more updates as they become available.

