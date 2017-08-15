Man carjacked while trying to help jumpstart a stranded vehicle

A man was carjacked while trying to help two men who appeared to be having car trouble near the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and East Person Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

The carjacking happened on Tuesday just after 3 p.m.

Police said the victim, Leroy Jackson, was driving westbound on Person when she saw a two-door cutlass stopped on the side of the road with the hood up.

Jackson saw a man standing in front of the vehicle with jumper cables out, appearing to need boost on his battery.

Jackson pulled over, got out of his car, and as soon as he exited, a second man with a black bandanna covering his face and armed with a black handgun came up from behind.

"I pulled over to help him. Next thing I know something come up behind him and said, 'you know what this is, get to walking,'" Jackson said.

Police said Jackson then started to walk towards Elvis Presley, and he saw the man with the gun get into his 2015 silver Dodge Ram and the man needing a jump close the hood of his vehicle.

Both men drove past Jackson.

"You wouldn't think this would happen in daytime. You'd think it'd happen at night,"

Jackson knows things could have been much worse. He also knows here in the city of Memphis, more and more good Samaritans stopping to help those in need are becoming victims themselves.

But he's not letting this one incident come between his morals.

"My mom raised me to be good and help folks, but I have to be aware of my surroundings now," Jackson said.

Jackson's Tennessee tag number on his 2015 Dodge Ram is Z9797F.

If you know where his truck his, call Memphis Police.

