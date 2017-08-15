CEOs leave Trump's manufacturing council, International Paper stays

Four CEOs resigned President Donald Trump's manufacturing council after the president failed to mention white supremacist groups by name.

The CEOs from Intel, Under Armour, American Alliance, and Ken Frazier from Merck, the council's only African American, all resigned following Trump's response to the events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides. On many sides," Trump said.

Monday, President Trump spoke again and specifically condemned the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists.

Right now, International Paper remains on the president's manufacturing council along with nearly two dozen other CEO's.

International Paper, headquartered in Memphis, released a statement on the matter:

International Paper strongly condemns the violence that took place in Charlottesville over the weekend - there is no place for hatred, bigotry and racism in our society. We are a company that fosters an inclusive workforce where all employees are valued and treated with dignity and respect. Through our participation on the Manufacturing Jobs Council, we will work to strengthen the social and economic fabric of communities across the country by creating employment opportunities in manufacturing.

President Trump has since responded to the resignations, saying the CEOs "are not taking their jobs seriously" and are "leaving out of embarrassment."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.