Thousands turn out to Graceland for 40th anniversary of Elvis' death

Forty years ago, the King of Rock 'N' Roll died in Memphis.

Thousands of fans are in Memphis this week to honor the man who gave so much to the world of music.

However, this year's celebration does not come without controversy. For the first time, Graceland is charging people who want to just visit Elvis' grave site.

Still Graceland expects the largest turnout ever. Patrons will likely be walking through the grounds with lit candles well into the early morning hours of August 16, which is the anniversary of Elvis' death.

WMC Action News 5 was the first television station in the world to broadcast that Elvis Presley had died. You can watch that broadcast here.

